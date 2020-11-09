Dell Technologies launches HPC systems aimed at more industries, use cases

Dell Technologies is picking up its high-performance computing pace with a series of systems designed for use cases such as genomics, digital manufacturing and artificial intelligence.
The company is rolling out the following:
- Ready Solution for HPC Genomics, systems designed to expedite genomic analysis into production. See: How the world's largest and fastest supercomputers are being used to understand the coronavirus
- Ready Solution for Digital Manufacturing with Altair Hyperworks Unlimited for simulations and product design.
- HPC and AI as-a-services efforts that meld manage services, hosting, co-location and on-demand resources. Initial partners include DXC Technology, R Systems and Verne Global.
Thierry Pellegrino, vice president of business strategy for Dell's server and infrastructure unit, said the company's goal is to democratize HPC. Pellegrino cited a series of HPC customers that improved productivity with ready-made HPC systems.
HPC is a hotly contested area among legacy vendors since it's high-margin and highlights what's possible with cutting-edge hardware.
Here's a look at Dell's HPC strategy.
