Dell Technologies launches HPC systems aimed at more industries, use cases

Dell Technologies is picking up its high-performance computing pace with a series of systems designed for use cases such as genomics, digital manufacturing and artificial intelligence.

The company is rolling out the following:

Ready Solution for HPC Genomics, systems designed to expedite genomic analysis into production. See: How the world's largest and fastest supercomputers are being used to understand the coronavirus

Ready Solution for Digital Manufacturing with Altair Hyperworks Unlimited for simulations and product design.

HPC and AI as-a-services efforts that meld manage services, hosting, co-location and on-demand resources. Initial partners include DXC Technology, R Systems and Verne Global.

Thierry Pellegrino, vice president of business strategy for Dell's server and infrastructure unit, said the company's goal is to democratize HPC. Pellegrino cited a series of HPC customers that improved productivity with ready-made HPC systems.

HPC is a hotly contested area among legacy vendors since it's high-margin and highlights what's possible with cutting-edge hardware.

Here's a look at Dell's HPC strategy.