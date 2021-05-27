Dell Technologies rides PC sales surge to strong Q1

Dell Technologies reported better-than-expected fiscal first quarter revenue as its PC unit saw strong demand.

The company reported earnings of $938 million, or $1.13 a share, on revenue of $24.5 billion, up 12%. Non-GAAP earnings in the quarter were $2.13 a share.

Wall Street was expecting first quarter revenue of $23.4 billion with non-GAAP earnings of $1.61 a share.

Jeff Clarke, operating chief at Dell Technologies, said the company saw strong demand due to digital transformation.

Dell's PC unit revenue surged 20% from a year ago to $13.3 billion with operating income of $1.1 billion. The PC results from Dell weren't surprising given both HP and Lenovo delivered strong sales. Dell said consumer PC revenue was up 42% with commercial sales surging 14%. XPS orders were up 21% and Alienware notebook orders were up 76% on the consumer front. Businesses had strong demand for Latitude, Precision and Chromebook systems.

The company's infrastructure unit had first quarter revenue of $7.9 billion, up 5% from a year ago, with operating income of $788 billion. Servers and networking revenue was up 9%.

Dell's quarter included: