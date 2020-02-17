Dell Technologies to fit out Fortress Melbourne eSports arena

Image: Dell Tehnologies

Dell Technologies has announced a partnership with Australia's eSports venue Fortress Melbourne that will see the tech giant be its "end-to-end" technology provider.

Touted as the largest video gaming and eSports venue in the Southern Hemisphere, Fortress Melbourne will include a 200-seat main arena that will be known as the Alienware Arena.

It will also feature a LAN Lounge that will be equipped with Alienware PCs.

The space will house more than 150 of Alienware's Aurora R9 gaming PCs in the new Legend ID design with liquid cooling and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 and 2070 SUPER GPUs, and Dell Pro Support services provided for all devices.

The company said Fortress Melbourne will also feature a mix of Alienware 27" and 34" gaming monitors with Legend ID design, RGB keyboards, gaming mice, and headsets.

Fortress Melbourne will be supported by a "complete end-to-end infrastructure solution", from Dell Technologies that the company said will power its business, as well as deliver "the best gaming experience for visitors".

The IT infrastructure solution includes: Dell EMC PowerEdge R640 servers featuring 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable Processors; Dell EMC SC Series storage, providing multi-media support for gaming streaming services; and Dell EMC N-Series and S-Series networking for high availability and low latency.

"We want Fortress Melbourne to become the go-to venue for all Australian gamers, which is why we're so excited to be partnering with Dell Technologies," Fortress Australia CEO Jon Satterley said.

"By having our venue equipped with Alienware's powerful gaming PCs and peripherals, as well as infrastructure from Dell Technologies, gamers of all skill levels will be able to experience the best gaming equipment in the world."

Fortress Melbourne is slated to open next month.

