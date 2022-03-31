Dell updates its Precision and Latitude lines to get 12th gen Intel chips

Image: Dell

Dell is claiming its Precision 5470 mobile workstation is the world's most powerful 14-inch workstation while also being the smallest and thinnest.

Weighing in at 1.48 kilograms, the laptop contains Intel Alder Lake i5, i7, or i9 silicon, up to 64GB of DDR5 memory, up to 4TB of NVMe storage, and an optional Nvidia RTX A1000 GPU. The 16:10 display is available in 1920x1200 and 2560x1600 resolutions that both run at 60Hz, and the 72Wh battery is claimed to provide 14 hours of use.

In the 15-inch 5570 model, Dell is offering similar silicon with the option of a Nvidia RTX A2000 GPU whilst the 17-inch 5770 has the choice of Nvidia RTX A2000 or A3000 GPUs. Both models have the option of either a 1920x1200 or 3840x2400 touch display.

At the top of the Latitude line, Dell is introducing its 9430 in laptop and 2-in-1 models that offers up to an Intel Alder Lake i7 vPro with up to 32GB of DDR5 memory and 1TB of storage. The 9430 display is 16:10 and has a resolution of 2560x1600 in the 2-in-1 and 1920x1200 for the laptop variety. The battery arrives rated at either 40Wh or 60Wh.

For its 5000 series, Dell is promoting the sustainability of its highest-selling PC line. The laptop lid is now made from 71% recyclable and renewable materials including tree-based bioplastic, reclaimed carbon fibre, and recycled plastic, while its base uses reclaimed carbon fibre and bio-based rubber. Internally, the 5000 series uses otherwise ocean-bound plastics in its fan housing, and the 5000 series has 100% recycled or renewable packaging.

Under the 5000 series Dell has released the following models with up to 64GB DDR5 and 2TB storage support unless otherwise noted:

5531: up to i7 H45 vPro chip with optional Nvidia MX550 GPU and 97Wh battery

55431: up to i7 P28 vPro processor with MX550 GPU and 64Wh battery

5530: up to i7 P28 vPro chip with MX450 GPU and 58Wh battery

5430: up to i7 U15 vPro processor and 58Wh battery

5330: up to i7 U15 vPro chip with only 32GB memory support and 58Wh battery.

Across the series, display resolutions typically begin at 1366x768 and top out at 3840x2160.

With its 7000 series, Dell is offering three laptops with up to 32GB of memory and 1TB of storage, with either up to an Alder Lake i7 U15 or i7 P28 processor. The displays in this series are powered by integrated Xe graphics and the screens are either 3840x2160 or 1920x1080 pixels in resolution.

All the new Precision and Latitude laptops are available in April with Precision pricing not yet released. For the Latitude line, the 5000 series has pricing starting from $1,420 for the 5430 and the 5531 being the most expensive with pricing being $1750 or higher, and the 7000 series pricing starting from $1,900. The Latitude 9430 costs more than $2,245.

The company has also updated its Optimizer software that comes on Latitude and Precision laptops, to allow users and admins to choose which components to install. In terms of new features, Optimizer has intruder and look away detection that will dim the screen if capable infra-red hardware is present, support for multi-network connections that allows users to use a pair of networks at once, and noise cancellation to reduce background noise on calls.

In the dock space, Dell has released a trio of new docks. The first is dubbed the Dell Dual Charge Dock which provides a 12-watt wireless Qi charging stand alongside four USB-A ports and one USB-C, DisplayPort 1.4, and HDMI 2.1 port each. Available on May 12 it retails at $370.

The second is a Thunderbolt Dock that has a module for either one Thunderbolt cable out with two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB-C cable out or a pair of USB-C cables out. Other ports on the dock are a pair of DisplayPort 1.4 and single HDMI 2.0 port, one USB-C multifunction DisplayPort, a pair of USB-A 3.2 ports, and one RJ45 port on the back, with one USB-C 3.2 gen 2 port and one USB-A port on the front. The Thunderbolt Dock will be available in the second quarter and is set to cost upwards of $460.

Aimed primarily at hotels and shared workspaces, the Universal Dock has 4 USB-A ports, a pair of USB-C ports with one being capable of handling video, one RJ45 port, and pair of DisplayPort and one HDMI port. Available on May 12, it is set to cost $460.

Last week, Dell updated its XPS 15 and XPS 17 lines with Alder Lake silicon and DDR5 memory.

