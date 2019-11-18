Demand for connected devices grows in Brazil

Brazilian consumers are increasingly looking to buy connected devices for personal use and for the home, according to research carried out by software firm Avast.

According to the study, 31% of consumers in Brazil are looking to get a smartwatch. More women want a smartwatch (33% versus 31% of the males surveyed). The wishlist of Brazilian consumers also includes Alexa or Google Home smart speakers (30%), smart lamps (29%) and smart thermostats (10%). The survey polled 609 people from March to May 2019.

IoT devices can be hacked in minutes, warn researchers Security company ForeScout has warned that hackers can steal data or cause physical damage, thanks to certain types of inherently insecure connected devices. Read More

Another Avast report published in February 2019 noted that 4 out of 10 homes in Brazil have at least one vulnerable connected device. Based on data from scanning activity across 2 million home networks, 66% of domestic routers in Brazil are vulnerable.

Separate research by Kaspersky, ranks second in terms of attacks to Internet of Things (IoT) devices. The country concentrates 19% of the 105 million attacks against IoT devices monitored by the firm from 276,000 unique IP addresses during the first six months of the year worldwide.

The number is nine times higher than in the first half of 2018, during which approximately 12 million attacks originating from 69,000 IP addresses were identified.

The numbers place Brazil behind China, which concentrates 30% as the country with most attacks on IoT devices and ahead of Egypt, which ranked third with 12%.