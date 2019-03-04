Demand for digital driving licenses soars in Brazil

Demand for digital driving licenses is soaring in Brazil since the introduction of the smartphone-based document last year, available to the country's 60 million drivers.

According to Brazil's federal government's data processing agency (Serpro), the digital license is available countrywide since April, but uptake has increased by 85 percent due to a new remote validation functionality added to the app last month.

The functionality, which allows users to issue the digital driving license without the need for in-person appointments at the local issuing authority or digital certification.

More than 1,5 million drivers nationwide are already using the digital driving license. São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Goiás are the Brazilian states leading in the adoption of the digital document.

To utilize the service, users must have a physical license issued with a QR Code and scan it through the official app.

Checks are carried out via camera identification, followed by the validation of a code received via SMS and the creation of a password. Access to the app can also be unlocked with devices enabled with fingerprint scanners.

Brazilian citizens are able to download their license as a PDF and use it as a valid means of identification in other places such as banks, notaries and car rental agencies. The digital driver's license is also aimed at speeding up checks by the authorities.

Vehicle documentation can also be accessed via the same app, along with related tax information. There is also an option to share the documentation for the same car with up to five drivers.