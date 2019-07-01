Dimension Data, NTT Communication, and NTT Security bundled into NTT Ltd

Japanese telco giant NTT has created a new technology services arm, dubbed NTT Ltd, made up of its Dimension Data, NTT Communication, and NTT Security businesses.

The company said the new entity will be worth $11 billion, employs over 40,000 people in 57 countries, and already has 10,000 clients.

In total, 28 different brands will be melted down into the new entity.

"When we combine the new capabilities of NTT Ltd along with NTT Data, we create a top five global technology and business solutions provider with $20 billion revenues outside of Japan," President and CEO for NTT Corporation Jun Sawada said.

The new entity will be headquartered in London, with Sawada adding it was a deliberate choice.

"It has many benefits, including a stable economy, wealth of skills and talent, diversity in population and thinking, strong infrastructure, schools and housing for global talent moving to the city," the CEO said.

In the Asia Pacific, except for Japan and Australia, NTT Ltd will have its regional office in Singapore fronted by John Lombard as Asia Pacific CEO, who was previously with Dimension Data.

"There is a lot of work to be done over the next few months as we will be working to integrate a total of 28 companies into a world class technology services organisation," Lombard said.

