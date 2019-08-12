DisplayMate report: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus achieves 13 display performance records

Note 10: Greatest $949 phone bargain ever (but 5G version is strictly for early adopters) The new Galaxy Note 10 features a Qualcomm 855 Snapdragon chipset and 5G network compatibility. But should you spend $1000 or more on one? Read more: https://zd.net/2KCiOCK

The Samsung Galaxy Note line has traditionally been the one that sets the bar for specifications with Samsung before the rest of its phones launch. The Note series is reaching parity with the S series, but as we can see in DisplayMate's latest test report the Note 10 Plus raises the bar in the display area.

Since the display is what you spend hours looking at each day and one of the most important aspects of a smartphone, having a record-setting display is a major factor in your decision-making process to spend $1,000 on a smartphone. Samsung focused on improving picture quality and color accuracy since it already had achieved near perfection in hardware performance.

It would probably be more surprising to see a new Samsung flagship release and then not hear about how the display improved. With the Galaxy Note 10 Plus, Samsung increased peak brightness to 1,308 nits, which is 25% higher than the Note 9 so there should never be a situation where you cannot read the display and use it to get work done.

OLED displays are preferred over LCDs on smartphones because they are thinner, lighter, and can be flexible. The curved OLED removes any side bezels from the Note 10 Plus and leads to a bit flatter design on the sides so accidental finger activations are less likely.

The Infinity-O display with the center front camera cutout was evaluated and is shown to only take up 0.15% of the total display area. Samsung stated the hole-punch for the camera is 26% less than on the S10 series so Samsung made improvements in a device released just six months later.

While we have used blue light filtering screen protectors in the past, Samsung worked to implement some of this technology into the Note 10 Plus. Harmful blue light has been reduced by 37.5% compared to the Galaxy Note 9.

Samsung seems destined to break records in display technology with each major flagship release. This year we see the Galaxy Note 10 Plus matching or setting 13 smartphone display performance records, earning DisplayMate's highest ever A+ grade. Seems with Samsung that DisplayMate may have to change the grading scale to capture its improved performance. Some of the new records include:

Very high absolute color accuracy (0.4 JNCD) that is visually indistinguishable from perfect and significantly higher than on the Galaxy Note 9.

High brightness mode that is up to 25% brighter than the Note 9.

Very high image contrast accuracy and intensity scale accuracy that is visually indistinguishable from perfect.

Lowest screen reflectance of 4.3%.

Make sure to read through the entire article to view all of the details of the advanced testing conducted by DisplayMate.