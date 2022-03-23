Why you can trust ZDNet
DJI releases GPS fix for Mavic 3

Get satellite lock in seconds, rather than minutes.

DJI firmware update v01.00.0600 for Mavic 3

One of the most common complaints that owners of DJI's Mavic 3  drones have had is GPS lock times. Something that you'd expect to take a few seconds on other DJI drones was taking many minutes on the Mavic 3 .

Today, DJI has released firmware update v01.00.0600 with the following fixes:

  • Increased the speed of searching GNSS.
  • Fixed issue: Quick Transfer was not available for some scenarios in certain regions.
  • Fixed some minor bugs.

I only saw this problem occasionally, but when the GPS lock was stubborn, it could take many minutes, and the drone could even lose the GPS lock in flight and start behaving erratically. I'd need to put a few hours of flight into this new firmware to know for sure that the issue has been fixed, but the testing I have carried out today suggests that GPS lock is noticeably faster and GPS lock more secure.

I've been very happy with the Mavic 3, having now flown it for many months in several countries, and even taking it to the rim of an active volcano.

