Don't buy an Apple Vision Pro headset without this crucial accessory

Pre-ordering a new Apple Vision Pro but feel like skimping on the AppleCare+ coverage?

Think again!

The folks over at AppleInsider have been digging through Apple's website and came across the service and repair page for the new Vision Pro headset, and the cost for even a screen replacement is eye-watering.

Two repair costs are listed. The first is for a cracked cover glass, and the estimated repair cost here is $799. The other listing is for "other damage," and the estimated repair bill here is a jaw-dropping $2,399 -- remember that a new Vision Pro ranges from $3,499 to $3,899, depending on the storage, so that estimate is a big fraction of the total cost of a new unit.

With AppleCare+, the costs are reduced to $299 for each incident, but you have to factor in that AppleCare+ is itself going to add $499 to the total cost of your Vision Pro.

What this means is that the cost of your first repair is $798.

The Vision Pro is likely to be a nightmare to repair yourself, with repair specialists iFixit going as far as to say that not only will it not be repairable, but likely not even openable given all the screws, glue, and calibration that will be needed following any repair.

"Given Apple's reluctance to share calibration software outside their formal repair networks, it doesn't bode well for would-be home repairers. In the worst case, even just taking the unit apart and putting it back together again could be enough to render it unusable, even though every part is still functional," writes Charlie Sorrel on the iFixit blog.

I also don't expect this product to be part of Apple's self-repair program any time soon.

In addition to AppleCare+, I'd also be getting a case for this. I'm not sure how robust Apple's $199 travel case is likely to be, but it's better than nothing to protect your Vision Pro from being sat on or dropped when it's not on your face. For a less expensive alternative, try Spigen's $90 Klasden Pouch case, which even has a dedicated slot to store an Apple AirTag.