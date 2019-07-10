Dropbox launches new service that can send up to 100GB of files

(Image: Dropbox)

Dropbox has added another option for how its users can share files. The company announced a new service that is currently in beta, called Dropbox Transfer, which focuses specifically on sending copies of files.

Transfer differs from the existing functions offered by Dropbox as it allows users to send a copy of a file rather than a link to a synced file which the owner could possibly modify or delete later on.

The service will allow users to potentially send up to 100GB of files, which can be done through dragging and dropping files from a user's computer or Dropbox account onto the tool. Once the files are selected, Transfer will create a link that can be sent to anyone, including people that do not use Dropbox.

Users will also have the option to add, edit, or remove a password, in addition to being able to set an expiration date for the transfer link. Other features include delivery confirmation of when a user downloads the link and viewership stats such as how many times a link has been downloaded.

Transfer is currently available in beta to selected customers and will eventually be available to all Dropbox users soon, the company said.

Once Transfer is available to all users, Dropbox's Basic users will be able to send 100MB with each file transfer and Plus users will be able to send 2GB. Both Basic and Plus users' file transfer links can only be live for up to seven days. Professional users, meawhile, will gain access to Transfer's full features, which includes sending up to 100GB per file transfers, expiration limits of 7, 30, and 90 days, customised branding, and transfer analytics.

Dropbox users can join a waitlist to gain access to the beta.

Other companies have also introduced file sending services this year, with Mozilla's Firefox Send being released in March. Firefox Send is a free, encrypted file sharing service that can be accessed in all browsers at send.firefox.com and lets users upload a file on Mozilla's servers and share a link to the uploaded files. By default, the service supports files up to 1GB in size, but if users sign up or sign in using a Firefox account, they can send files as large as 2.5GB.

Last month, Dropbox unveiled a revamped user experience across all of its platforms, creating what it described as a new integrated workspace and the biggest user-facing change in the company's history. The company updated the Dropbox desktop experience, dropbox.com, and the mobile app, and rolled out native integrations with Slack, Zoom and Atlassian.

For its first quarter financial results, released in May, Dropbox delivered a net loss of $7.7 million, but gained revenue of $385.6 million, which was up 22%. It also grew its paying user base to 13.2 million, up from 11.5 million for the same period last year.

Updated at 4.06pm AEST, 12 July 2018: Dropbox provided additional plan information.

