Dropbox adds expanded table functions to Paper

Dropbox is rolling out an update to the table function within its note-taking and collaboration tool Paper that aims to help team members plan projects more easily. In a nutshell, Dropbox is bringing support for images, to-dos, expanded colors, and sorting to Paper's table creation feature.

Also: Dropbox launches cold storage service

The pitch is that the new table features will streamline project planning by using tables to track to-dos, indicate progress with colors, and organize data and images. For instance, with to-dos in tables, users can assign and set due dates for tasks. With image support, users can copy and paste or drag and drop images into tables, while expanded highlight colors allows for progress indicators for projects and easier grouping of information. Meanwhiles, new optional table headers allow users to sort rows and columns by alphabet or number.

The new changes are going live for all Dropbox Paper users today.

