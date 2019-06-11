Dropbox relaunches with new user experience, apps and integrations

Dropbox on Tuesday unveiled what it describes as a new integrated workspace, and the biggest user-facing change in the company's history. The file storage company updated the Dropbox desktop experience, dropbox.com, and the mobile app, and rolled out native integrations with Slack, Zoom and Atlassian.

On the content side, Dropbox said it's aiming to give users a single workspace where files, fragmented work tools and teams come together. As part of that effort, Dropbox said users will now have the ability to create and store shortcuts to web content with links to productivity tools like Trello boards, wiki pages, and news articles.

There's also an improved integration with G Suite content, allowing users to create, open, edit and share Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides that live in Dropbox. Meantime, a new consolidated search feature lets users look for files stored anywhere on the Dropbox platform via one search box.

Also: Dropbox launches cold storage service

On the partnership front, Dropbox has formed native integrations with Slack, Zoom and Atlassian, creating integrated workflows between Dropbox and these services. For instance, users can start conversations and send files to Slack channels directly from Dropbox, and also share Dropbox files within Slack conversations.

For videoconferencing, users have the ability to initiate or join a Zoom Meeting while viewing and working on shared content in Dropbox. Additionally, during a Zoom Meeting, users will be able to share content such as documents, slides, and images from Dropbox and display them on-screen.

It's worth pointing out that both Dropbox and Atlassian in October made strategic financial investments in Zoom as part of previous integrations, and committed to building differentiated product experiences on each others' surfaces. Dropbox doubled down on that commitment today, noting that Dropbox and Atlassian plan to build deep integrations across their platforms in the coming months.

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE:

Dropbox debuts Extensions for easier third party integrations

The series of platform integrations will enable Dropbox users to launch key workflows directly from Dropbox.

Dropbox bolsters smart search capabilities with automatic text recognition

The company is rolling out an automatic image text recognition capability that performs optical character detection on photos of documents, including receipts and field reports.

Zoom intros Zoom Voice, partners with Dropbox and Atlassian

The cloud video conferencing company announced a bevy of new products and features at its Zoomtopia event on Thursday.

Dropbox embraces AMD EPYC single-socket platform to support future growth

Dropbox becomes the latest company to embrace AMD EPYC and see a benefit to single-socket platform adoption.

Dropbox rolls out Gmail add-on

The aim is to make it easier and faster to search for attachments and links across multiple senders in an email thread.