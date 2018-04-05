Dropbox makes Smart Sync available to all business users

Dropbox is broadening its enterprise offerings with an expansion of the Smart Sync tool.

Previously only available to Dropbox Professional users and to Business teams through an early access program, Smart Sync is now available to all Business users. The cloud storage vendor is also introducing in early access a new team selective sync feature.

Smart Sync lets users see any file or folder on their desktop, whether it's in the cloud or on their hard drive. Users can double click on a cloud file to download and open it, or they can right click on a locally stored file and select "online only" to free up hard drive space. Administrators can choose which content should be stored locally by default.

With the new selective sync feature, admins can establish team-wide settings for files and folders. They can also limit the amount of data the Dropbox desktop app needs to sync after installation, and they can mark finished projects for archival.