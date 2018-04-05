Dropbox makes Smart Sync available to all business users

The cloud storage vendor is also introducing team selective sync for its enterprise customers.

By for Between the Lines | | Topic: Enterprise Software

smart-sync.png

Dropbox is broadening its enterprise offerings with an expansion of the Smart Sync tool.

Previously only available to Dropbox Professional users and to Business teams through an early access program, Smart Sync is now available to all Business users. The cloud storage vendor is also introducing in early access a new team selective sync feature.

Smart Sync lets users see any file or folder on their desktop, whether it's in the cloud or on their hard drive. Users can double click on a cloud file to download and open it, or they can right click on a locally stored file and select "online only" to free up hard drive space. Administrators can choose which content should be stored locally by default.

With the new selective sync feature, admins can establish team-wide settings for files and folders. They can also limit the amount of data the Dropbox desktop app needs to sync after installation, and they can mark finished projects for archival.

The rising tension between IoT and ERP systems

The rising tension between IoT and ERP systems

The Internet of Things is the new frontier. However, generations of ERP systems were not designed to handle global networks of sensors and devices.

Read More

Related Topics:

Cloud Big Data Analytics Innovation Tech and Work Collaboration Developer
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All