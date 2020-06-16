Dropbox natively integrates HelloSign, adds more consumer, enterprise features

Dropbox on Tuesday said it's making HelloSign the default e-signature solution on its platform, one of a handful of updates announced for both consumers and the enterprise.

With HelloSign eSignature embedded as a native feature within Dropbox, users can more easily send, sign and store agreements without leaving Dropbox. The new functionality is rolling out to users in private beta in the coming weeks and will be generally available next month.

Dropbox acquired HelloSign in early 2019 for $230 million, in its first acquisition as a public company. The purchase was part of Dropbox's shift toward serving the enterprise. Last month, the cloud-based file sharing company said it had more than 450,000 business teams on its platform. With the COVID-19 pandemic compelling people to work from home, a record number of teams and individuals tried Dropbox in early Q1 and Q2.

In a statement Tuesday, Dropbox CEO Drew Houston said that "the lines between work and home are blurred." He added, "We're working quickly to provide new features to help people stay better organized in all aspects of their lives so they can focus on what really matters—like health and family."

In addition to the new integration, Dropbox announced a new App Center for business customers. It serves as a hub for finding tools from Dropbox partners like Zoom, Slack and Google. It's launching with more than 40 integrated partners and will initially be available to a subset of users in beta.

Meanwhile, on the consumer side, Dropbox is rolling out new Dropbox Plus features, including Dropbox Passwords. The feature enables customers to store passwords and sync them across devices with zero-knowledge encryption. The feature follows Dropbox's acquisition last year of the password management firm Valt.



Another new feature called Dropbox Vault lets consumers securely store important documents, such as wills or trusts, so that only select friends or family can access them when necessary. The feature offers an additional layer of security, including a 6-digit PIN.

The new computer backup feature automatically backs up users' Mac or PC folders to Dropbox. There's also the new Dropbox Family plan for up to six members. It offers individual account views and logins with unified billing. Users can create a shared Family space for files such as photos or family documents.