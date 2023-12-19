Duet AI in Google Workspace can help with your holiday errands. Here's how

Kseniya Ovchinnikova/Getty Images

And just like that, it's the second to last week of December, which means the last-minute holiday crunch is in full swing. The good news is that if you are a Duet AI in Google Workspace user, you get an extra helping hand this holiday season.

Although Duet AI's primary function is to optimize your everyday workflow, it can also help you prep for your holiday off time. Google shared with ZDNET three ways to use Duet AI for your upcoming tasks, starting with your emails.

One of the biggest perks of the holiday season is enjoying some time off work with your family. However, before you can enjoy a day off, there are a series of tasks you have to take care of, including setting up your out-of-office (OOO) email.

Duet AI can help you write these out-of-office messages and even add as much or as little holiday cheer as you want. All you have to do is visit Gmail or Google Docs and click the wand icon. Tell Duet AI what you want it to say, and it will generate different options you can pick from.

Another crucial task to enjoying your time off is wrapping up any loose ends on end-of-year tasks. Duet AI can help you stay organized and get to each task by creating to-do trackers in Google Sheets. All you have to do is click the "Help me organize" option under the "Insert menu."

Lastly, you can use Duet AI to help you create those end-of-year presentations. Whether you are too burnt out from the entire year to do them yourself or just want some assistance making them more festive or exciting to keep your colleagues invested, Duet AI can help. All you have to do is click on the "Create Image" button to prompt Duet AI to generate any images you'd like.