Dunnhumby hires new Brazil head

Customer data specialist firm Dunnhumby has appointed a new head for its Brazil operations.

The British company appointed Flávia Villani, an executive with several years of experience in the retail industry, for the top role in the country.

According to Latin America head at the company, Simon Jury, Villani's expertise in retail and consumer goods and the fact she played a "decisive role" in the strategy and execution of successful projects in those industries will 'greatly contribute" to Dunnhumby in Brazil.

Prior to joining the analytics firm, Villani held leadership roles related to commercial intelligence at local supermarket chain Pão de Açúcar and Unilever, where she led the logistics operations in Brazil.

In addition, she is also the co-founder of Yandeh, a startup focused on the application of big data and transactional platforms focused on the efficiency of the consumer chain.

As well as Pão de Açúcar, other large organisations using Dunnhumby's products in Brazil include drugstore chain RaiaDrogasil and online retailer Netshoes.