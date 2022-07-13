/>
Prime Day deal: Echelon EX-15 bike is $100 off for today only

Amazon Prime Day 2022 deal alert: The indoor cycling bike plus a 30-day free Echelon membership could be yours for $400.
Written by Sherin Shibu, Editor on
Echelon is an affordable Peloton alternative in the indoor cycling world, carving out a name for itself as one of the best options out there. For the next 10 hours, you could purchase one of their most popular options for $100 off. 

The Echelon EX-15 bike offers a vigorous home workout, with 32 levels of resistance, a 0.6-inch competition-style extra large seat, and over 1,500 on-demand rides. The machine lets you easily adjust resistance levels and has slip-resistant ergonomic bars. On the Echelon Fit app, you get to ride live with world-class instructors and access Zumba, barre, strength, yoga, and other classes. This deal comes with a free 30-day trial of the Echelon Premier membership so that you can access music and classes for up to five users. 

One potential downside is that unlike other more expensive models of the Echelon, the EX-15 doesn't come with a touchscreen tablet. You have to pull up the Echelon Fit app on your phone or personal tablet and follow along with classes from there. This could actually be an advantage because not having a screen frees up space for a bigger one of your choice and gives you the freedom to choose whether or not to even have one. The machine also has a secure place for you to view your device while you work out. 

The EX-15 is solid and won't move as you pedal but doesn't take up a lot of space. 

Echelon EX-15 (save 20%)

 $399.99 at Amazon

If you have any issues with the EX-15, you can return it within the first 30 days and get your money back. 

Amazon Prime Day 2022

