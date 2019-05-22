EE: Our 5G network will switch on this month

Why all the 6G wireless talk before we even have 5G? TechRepublic's Karen Roby talks with ZDNet's Scott Fulton about the future of 6G, the current status of 5G, and breaks down the difference between the two. Read more: https://zd.net/2JBhSji

EE is launching its 5G network in six UK cities on May 30th.

EE said that Belfast, Birmingham, Cardiff, Edinburgh, London, and Manchester, will be the first cities to get 5G, and that this year will also see additional rollouts in Bristol, Coventry, Glasgow, Hull, Leeds, Leicester, Liverpool, Newcastle, Nottingham, and Sheffield.

Unless there is a late rush by Three or O2, that means EE will have the bragging rights of being the first network to launch 5G in the UK. Vodafone has already announced its plans to switch on its 5G network for businesses and consumers on 3 July in seven UK cities.

EE's device range will include the currently-delayed Samsung Fold, Oppo Reno 5G, Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, LG V50 ThinkQ, and the Huawei CPE Pro and HTC 5G smart hub. It doesn't include any Huawei handsets in its current 5G line-up.

EE CEO Marc Allera said EE had put the Huawei 5G devices "on pause" until it has more information and confidence that the handsets would be supported for the lifetime of the devices.

EE said its 5G strategy has three phases; 2019 to 2022 sees 5G rollout and 4G improvements, and 1,500 5G sites by the end of this year. By 2022, it wants to have a full 5G core network; after 2023, it is promising ultra-reliable, low latency networks featuring network slicing and multi-gigabit-per-second speeds which will enable services such as real-time traffic management.

While some people may wonder why they need 5G, Allera said people said the same thing about 4G "and look how much has changed in the way people live their lives". He said that 4G has sparked a huge shift and said "5G is going to change everything all over again."