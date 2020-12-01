Enterprise tips for managing the multicloud (free PDF)

The challenges and opportunities of multicloud Watch Now

More companies than ever are using multiple cloud providers to deploy their applications.

A recent TechRepublic Premium poll shows that 81% of respondents use or plan to use services from multiple cloud vendors in the next 12 months. In F5's 2020 State of Application Services Report, nearly a third of respondents reported that more half of their applications will be in the cloud by the end of 2020.

While taking a multicloud approach offers plenty of advantages, if organizations lack a management strategy those perceived advantages could evolve into challenging obstacles.

In this special report, TechRepublic and ZDNet journalists investigate how multiple cloud providers can be managed to an organisation's best advantage.

You can download all the articles as a free PDF ebook (free registration required)

Here's a look at what's in this free PDF ebook.

Special Feature Special Report: Managing the Multicloud (free PDF) More companies than ever are using multiple cloud providers. In this special report, ZDNet provides best practices for managing multiple clouds, and practical advice for picking the right vendors and tools to help you manage a multicloud environment. Read More

Multicloud is undoubtedly here to stay. Find out what this means for the enterprise in ZDNet's Charles McLellan's feature "Cloud computing in the real world: The challenges and opportunities of multicloud".

The cloud computing race in 2020 will have a definite multicloud spin. ZDNet's Larry Dignan takes a deep dive into how various cloud leaders stack up, the hybrid market, and the SaaS players in his feature "Top cloud providers in 2020: AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, hybrid, SaaS players".

Dignan further details how multicloud is becoming a default strategy for many enterprises in the article, "Multicloud deployments become go-to strategy as AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud grab wallet share".

What exactly does a multicloud strategy involve? ZDNet contributor Tony Baer shares the results of his research in the article "Freedom of cloud choice: The myths and truths about multicloud." While TechRepublic contributor Mary Shacklett describes five corporate best practices to effectively manage multiple cloud providers in her article "Enterprise leader's guide to building a successful multicloud strategy."

SEE: Managing the multicloud: Challenges, opportunities, and best practices (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

Also in this ebook, discover what the enterprise thinks about vendors such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform in TechRepublic's Teena Maddox's article "CIO Jury: 75% of CIOs say cloud vendors are living up to their expectations".

TechRepublic's Melanie Wolkoff Wachsman summarizes the results of a TechRepublic Premium survey in the infographic "Research: Multicloud deployment increases among enterprises".

The Australian Red Cross is counting down to the end of June 2021, when it can finally say bon voyage to its last physical data center. Learn more about the not-for-profit's transition in ZDNet's Aimee Chanthadavong's feature, "Australian Red Cross lifts IT maturity through multicloud transition."

To read all these articles, plus details on original research from ZDNet sister site TechRepublic Premium, download the free PDF ebook: Managing the Multicloud: Challenges, opportunities, and best practices.