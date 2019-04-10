Enterprise, Windows 10 props up Q1 PC demand

PC shipments were down in the first quarter despite gains in the enterprise from the Windows 10 refresh, according to stats from both Gartner and IDC. Gartner reported that PC shipments totaled 11 million units in Q1 2019, down 6.3 percent from a year ago. Globally, Gartner said shipments reached 58.5 million. Remarkably, IDC came up with the exact same figure for global PC shipments.

According to IDC, the shortage of Intel processors led to some contraction in the quarter, but the commercial and enterprise segment was buoyed by ongoing Windows 10 migration deployments.

The top 3 vendors gained market share and HP was No. 1, according to IDC and Gartner. Lenovo and Dell were No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. Apple market share fell in the first quarter globally compared to a year ago, with IDC noting that the company's latest models have failed to gin up enthusiasm, and that "reviews point to hardware issues that may affect sales in the coming months."

Here's the global standings via IDC:

× screen-shot-2019-04-10-at-5-06-01-pm.png

Gartner pointed out that Lenovo, HP and Dell were still able to increase shipments despite constraints to the processor supply. "Moreover, the constraints resulted in the top vendors shifting their product mix to the high-end segment in order to deal with the constraint -- which, along with favorable component price trends, should boost profit margins," Gartner senior principal analyst Mikako Kitagawa said.

Gartner also noted that 2019 is likely the last year PC shipments will be impacted by the Windows 10 PC refresh.