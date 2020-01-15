Equinix to buy bare metal cloud provider Packet

Image: Equinix

Equinix has announced plans to acquire bare metal cloud provider Packet to bolster its hybrid multicloud efforts.

When the acquisition is finalised during the first quarter of the 2020 financial year, Packet will continue to operate with the same team and platform, according to Packet CEO Zachary Smith.

He acknowledged in a blog post that the acquisition would enable the company to achieve its goal of making "global, fundamental infrastructure their competitive advantage".

He boasted how the acquisition would give Packet access to "unmatched combination of people and footprint -- 200+ data centres in 55 markets and 1,800 networks".

"We started Packet in 2014 with a vision to redefine the next wave of cloud with a focus on the distribution and automation of fundamental infrastructure. This dovetails perfectly with Equinix's strategy for helping enterprises implement new digital architectures in a growing number of edge locations," he said in a statement.

While additional details about the deal will be disclosed when it is completed, Smith revealed that Packet plans to invest in new public cloud locations, the expansion of current sites, platform improvements from single sign-on and audit logs to hardware health metrics, and improved support for VMware and other enterprise hybrid cloud solutions like Anthos.

