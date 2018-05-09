Intel and Packet collaborate to offer no-cost access to Optane SSDs

Packet, a leading bare metal cloud and infrastructure automation provider for developers, is entering a partnership with Intel to push the chip giant's Optane SSD as a datacenter fast storage and memory solution.

The companies have come together to offer no-cost on-demand access to a fleet of Intel Xeon Scalable servers kitted out with large format Intel Optane SSDs for testing, validation, and optimization.

Intel Optane SSDs are designed to alleviate data center storage bottlenecks and allows bigger, more affordable data sets, thus accelerating applications, reducing transaction costs for latency-sensitive workloads, and improving overall data center TCO.

"At Packet, we are dedicated to exposing the latest and greatest hardware to developers and the broader software ecosystem," noted Jacob Smith, SVP of Engagement and a co-Founder at Packet. "This partnership with Intel underpins our larger mission to make it easy for developers to see hardware as an innovation layer, and we're excited to increase awareness and adoption of Intel Optane technology."

"Packet is well known as a place where developers turn to develop against leading hardware," said Chris Tobias, General Manager of Intel's Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group. "This is a great opportunity to help increase community excitement around Intel Optane technology."

The Xeon servers feature twin Intel Xeon Gold 6142 processors, 192GB of 2666 MHz ECC DDR4 RAM, 4TB NVMe in the form of Intel SSD DC P4500 Series drives, 2250 GB NVMe storage in the form of three 750 GB Intel Optane SSD DC P4800X drives, a 240GB boot drive, all attached to a 20Gbps bonded network

For more information, and to request access, visit AccelerateWithOptane.com.

