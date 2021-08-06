Ericsson appoints new president for Latin America

Technology and communications firm Ericsson has announced Rodrigo Dienstmann as the new president for its operations in the south of Latin America.

In his new role, Dienstmann will be leading the company's business in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru and Uruguay. The executive will report directly to Arun Bansal, president of the company for the Europe and Latin America region.

Prior to joining Ericsson, Dienstmann held senior roles at software development and operations firms Mobicare and Akross. Before that, he served as a chief operating officer at Vivo, the largest telecommunications operator in Brazil, and acted as chief executive at Cisco Brazil.

In November 2019, Ericsson announced an investment of 1 billion reais ($514 million) in 5G research, development and manufacturing in Brazil for period between 2020 to 2025. In March, the company launched its first production line for 5G radios in Brazil, planned to meet the local and regional demand.

Ericsson was among the companies the Brazilian government visited during a series of international visits promoted by the government, intended to speed up the process around Brazil's upcoming 5G auction. The Federal Court of Auditors (TCU) is currently analyzing the auction notice, which was expected to take place in July.

At an event held last Friday (30) by Brazilian telecoms portal Tele.Síntese, the president at the national telecommunications Agency (Anatel) Leonardo Euler de Morais, said the agency is also working on improvements to the notice and the auction should happen between late September and early October.