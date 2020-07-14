Esri, Facebook release new OpenStreetMap datasets

latest developments Coronavirus: Business and technology in a pandemic From cancelled conferences to disrupted supply chains, not a corner of the global economy is immune to the spread of COVID-19. Read More

Esri has partnered with Facebook to release new OpenStreetMap datasets to use for Esri's ArcGIS Hub.

The OpenStreetMap datasets land at an interesting time given that amateur data scientists have been filling in key gaps during the COVID-19 pandemic. Data executives on a panel during Esri's virtual user conference noted they were supplementing data with crowdsourced information often.

According to Esri and Facebook, OpenStreetMap (OSM) datasets are tagged, compatibility licensed and ready for use. Facebook's Map With AI services will offer new versions of its RapiD editor and JOSM plug-in.

The datasets will be published to ArcGIS Online under the OSM Open Database License. Facebook Map With AI users can select one of ArcGIS' datasets such as buildings for a city or counter, center it on a map and edit.