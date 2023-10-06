'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
HP just unveiled a portable all-in-one computer, and that wasn't the craziest announcement
This week, HP held its first-ever Imagine 2023 press conference, led by President and CEO, Enrique Lores as well as several other HP executives. The Imagine 2023 conference outlined the company's product and corporate roadmap for 2024, announcing new devices and content creation accessories as well as customer service solutions and plans for AI integration with both enterprise and consumer-grade laptops and desktops.
Alex Cho, president of personal systems and solutions, walked the audience through HP's newest peripherals and devices, as well as upcoming releases. He opened by announcing the HP Spectre Foldable PC, which features a 17-inch screen and can be used as a tablet, laptop, or desktop.
At first glance, it looks like a regular 2-in-1 laptop with its low-profile keyboard and compact design. But the keyboard can be removed, revealing the second half of the main display and automatically converting the device into an all-in-one desktop. The Spectre Foldable PC is available to pre-order and has a starting price of $4,999.
Cho also announced the HP Envy Move, an ultra-portable, all-in-one PC. It features a 23.8-inch display, integrated handle, 4-hour battery life, and rear storage pocket for the included full-size keyboard with an integrated touchpad. The HP Envy Move will be built with a 13th-generation Intel Core i5 CPU, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. You can pre-order now either directly from HP or through Best Buy with a starting price of $899.
Next, Cho introduced the latest offerings from HyperX, HP's gaming peripheral arm. While best known for its headsets, mice, and keyboards, the company plans to take on content creation with the Vision S webcam and Audio Mixer interface. The Vision S is built with an 8MP Sony Starvix IMX415 sensor to give you up to 4K resolution at 30fps, or up to 60fps at 1080p HD.
It also features an aluminum body and magnetic privacy cover for durability and protection against spying. The HyperX Audio Mixer interface is designed with established streamers, podcasters, and other content creators in mind. Though with flexible input options, beginners looking to up their production value could benefit as well.
It can connect to XLR or USB microphones as well as 3.5mm audio input, so you can create custom equalizer settings for multiple devices as well as your master audio. Cho closed out his portion of the conference with HP's partnership with Poly to create webcams, headsets, and speakers for enterprise conferencing and collaboration.
The HyperX Vision S webcam is available now for $199, while the Audio Mixer interface will launch in early 2024.
Dave Shull, president of Workforce solutions, took the stage next to focus on hybrid work solutions like HP's first-ever refurbished device resale program and AI-assisted workflow programs that will do everything from compiling complex strings of code and calculations for data scientists to creating bulleted notes from any work meetings you may miss.
Tuan Tran, president of imaging and printing solutions, closed out the Imagine 2023 conference by introducing HP's latest line of printers for businesses, including the HP SitePrint. The SitePrint is a robotic construction printer, designed to quickly and accurately paint construction layout plans on-site to help reduce the chance of error or delays.
The company teamed up with Lecia Geosystems, Topcon, and Trimble to ensure that the SitePrint robot will be compatible with existing survey equipment and navigation systems. While we didn't get a release date or introductory price for the US, Tran did explain that the SitePrint would first launch in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland on November 1.