Google's new premium Chromebook certification offers more than just bragging rights

The HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook

Chromebooks are everywhere. Over the years they've become the de facto standard for all types of users, from students, home users, businesses, creators, and everything in between. There are a number of reasons for this. For one, Chromebooks are cheap. They're also faster, reliable, and secure. And given the majority of users spend most of their time in a web browser, Chromebooks make perfect sense.

The only problem with some Chromebooks is that the specs aren't always up to par with some needs. That's why Google has introduced Chromebook Plus. This new certification makes it easier for consumers to know if the device they are purchasing meets specific minimum requirements, as set by Google.

The minimum requirements for Chromebook Plus

In order for a Chromebook to be considered for Plus status, it must meet the following minimum requirements:

CPU - Intel Core (i3 or higher) or AMD Ryzen 7000

Display - IPS panel capable of at least 1080p resolution

Camera - At least a 1080p webcam

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB

Devices that meet those requirements will receive Chromebook Plus status, making it easier for anyone shopping for a laptop, knowing which will perform to a sufficient level.

But that's not all.

Plus added features

The fun doesn't stop there. All devices that reach Chromebook Plus status will also enjoy the following benefits:

Google Photos Magic Eraser

Offline File Sync

AI-powered video conferencing enhancements (such as for lighting and noise cancelation)

3-month subscription to Photoshop on the Web

3 months of GeForce NOW's proprietary tier (which is a monthly gaming membership)

25% off LumaFusion

3 months of Realms Plus for Minecraft

1-month trial of Boosteroid

100GB of Google Drive cloud storage

3 months of Pixlr Premium Suite

Available devices

To start, there will be 8 initial devices at the launch of Chromebook Plus. Those devices will hit the shelves on October 8 with a starting price of $399.00. Among those first devices will be:

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook Plus 16

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus 14: 2-in-1 convertible

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook Plus 14

HP Chromebook Plus x360 14 and Chromebook Plus 15.6

Acer Chromebook Plus 515 and 514

If you already own an eligible Chromebook, you will soon be automatically upgraded to the Chromebook Plus Software experience. Be on the lookout, at your favorite retailer, for Chromebook Plus devices soon.