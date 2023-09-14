'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
HP unveils $5,000 foldable three-in-one desktop, laptop, and tablet, and it's wild
While foldable phones, or two-in-one devices that serve as a smartphone and a tablet, are all the rage these days, HP is looking to up the ante with the release of a new three-in-one foldable device that's a laptop, tablet, and desktop.
The press release calls this device "game-changing" and while that's a term that's applied to nearly every new tech product that comes along, it's probably fair to say there's never been a product quite like this one. Changing the game will cost you, though. A lot.
HP's Spectre Fold is a new device that's roughly the size of a small 12" laptop. Open it up, and it looks fairly normal with a screen at the top and a keyboard on the bottom. But the keyboard can actually slide down about halfway to reveal another smaller screen underneath, which can be used as an additional monitor of sorts. What's really impressive though is that the one-and-a-half screen laptop is just the first of its functions.
The keyboard can then be totally removed and the screen flattened out, making it a 17" 1920 x 2560 OLED touch screen tablet (significantly bigger than any tablet from Apple or Samsung) – function two. There's a stylus included if you're the "pen over finger" type.
The third function comes when the 17" tablet is then propped up with its built-in stand and set in front of the keyboard, essentially making it a desktop computer.
HP is promising a battery life of just over 12 hours for the Fold, which is pretty comparable to most laptops these days. The keyboard automatically charges when attached to the Fold, which it does by magnets.
And technically, it's a pretty solid device, too. It has a 5 MP camera for your video needs and Intel Unison to connect your mobile device. It carries a 12th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris X Graphics, 16 GB memory and 1 TB SSD storage.
HP is advertising this as a premium device, and it's carrying a price tag to match. So how much will this fancy, three-in-one foldable set you back? $5,000. Now, at that price, you'd be able to purchase very nice versions of all of these devices separately. Of course, convenience is the name of the game here.
The HP Spectre Fold is available for pre-order now from Best Buy with a launch date next month. Once it's released in October, you'll be able to buy directly from HP as well.