Drones are one of the coolest tech gadgets on the market right now. Their prices can run in the thousands -- some cost upwards of five to six figures, so spotting a drone deal always brightens my day. Right now, the Autel Evo Nano+ drone dropped by $190, so you can get it for only $760.
The Evo Nano+ is a lightweight drone that weighs only 249g, which makes it easy to take anywhere. It also folds up to enhance its portability. The Nano+ can capture 4K videos and pictures with a 1/1.28-inch CMOS sensor that can capture up to 50MP photos. The aperture features an RYYP color filter of f/1.9 to make sure that every image captures the right amount of light.
You won't have to worry about focusing the camera lens during use. The drone has a PDAF and CDAF autofocus system for images and video shoots, maximizing the 28 minutes of battery life the drone offers.
For the price, this is one of the best budget-friendly drones on the market. This is actually one of the best deals we've seen on a drone recently. Add it to your cart today for only $760.
