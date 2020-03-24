eWBM Goldengate security key with integrated fingerprint reader

Need a security key that also incorporates a built-in fingerprint reader? Take a look at eWBM Goldengate security keys.

eWBM, a board member of the FIDO Alliance, has the Goldengate security keys, which are the world's first and currently only FIDO2 Level 2 certified security keys.

Built around eWBM's MS500 powerful microprocessor, the fingerprint sensor uses the fastest in class Precise Biometrics fingerprint recognition algorithm.

The chip is particularly interesting in that the MS500 has had the debug path physically disabled after manufacturing, unlike other microcontrollers where the debug path is protected using a software flag. This, according to eWBM, makes the MS500 more robust against attacks.

In addition, Goldengate security keys support true passwordless login via the FIDO2 standard and are compatible with all the major web browsers where WebAuthn is implemented (Edge, Chrome, Firefox, and Safari), and they work seamlessly with online services like Azure AD, Google, Dropbox, Facebook, Twitter, GitHub and more.

Must read: Coronavirus social distancing got you down? Tips and tricks to help you get through it

The only interface on the Goldenkey is a three-color LED indicator, switching through green, blue, and purple. No client software or driver required, and there's no battery to worry about.

The Goldengate fully supports Microsoft Azure AD and can be used for passwordless login to Azure joined Windows PC, whether you are online or offline/airplane mode.

The keys come in two flavors: the G310 featuring a USB-A connector, and the G320 which makes use of a USB-C connector. Both are priced at $45 and are available from eWBM.

See also: