Experian buys MyHealthDirect, expands healthcare data footprint

Experian, best known a database with credit history data on more than 1 billion people and 145 million businesses, is acquiring MyHealthDirect, a company focused on coordinating healthcare services.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed, but Experian's purchase of MyHealthDirect highlights how the information services giant is branching into healthcare.

Based on a recent investor road show presentation, healthcare represents about 8% of Experian's customer base. Financial services and direct to consumer are the two largest customer bases.

Experian's plan is to use MyHealthDirect's platform to bolster its Experian Health unit, which provides data to about 60% of the healthcare market and more than 3,400 hospitals and 500,000 providers.

In a statement, Experian said MyHealthDirect will help it be a "a leading provider of solutions that simplify the financial and administrative aspects of healthcare." MyHealthDirect focuses on tasks like scheduling, registration and check-in and helps estimate costs and insurance coverage.

MyHealthDirect, based in Nashville, TN, operates a platform that links web, call center and in-person healthcare touch points and automates processes.