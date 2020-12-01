Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Google: Which is the best company to work for?

Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Google are considered to be the companies that many and employees try to work for one of these organizations.

Although all five companies are prominent across newsfeeds and considered to be prestigious, is one superior to the other according to its employees?

San Francisco-based anonymous professional network Blind used its BlindHub data analysis tool to see what employees of these companies think about the places that they work from. It looked at monthly rankings, focusing on different aspects that attract and retain employees.

So far, Blind has ranked companies based on eNPS (the most recommended companies to work for), companies with the best leadership teams, and companies with the most equal opportunities.

Blind

Interestingly, two out of the five companies earned a spot in all three rankings. Netflix led the field -- outperforming other companies across all of Blind's rankings.

Over two in three (67%) Netflix employees said they would recommend their company as a great place to work. Facebook came second, with over two in five (42%) Facebook employees saying they would recommend their company as a great place to work.

Even though 57% of professionals feared being laid off in March 2020, only 36.6% of Facebook employees worried about layoffs. Interestingly, in April, when 23% of companies have had COVID-19 related layoffs, only 11% of Apple professionals had seen COVID-19 related layoffs.

Facebook also led the pack for the best leadership teams that motivate professionals -- especially during times of crisis. Netflix and Facebook employees feel that their leaders are transparent and lead with vision.

Only Netflix and Facebook were two of the companies that offer the most equal opportunities to succeed.

Although organizations aim to create inclusive work environments that provide all employees with a sense that they belong and will be given an equal opportunity to succeed.

Netflix (with 75% favourability score) and Facebook (with 60% favourability score) appear to be successful in doing that. On the other hand, Google only scored 39% favourability for employees' confidence level in its leadership

Netflix and Facebook seem to be the two best companies to work for, while Amazon seems to be the worst of the five, according to the anonymous data on Blind.

These anonymous rankings on Blind do seem to provide unbiased, accurate insights on workplace matters -- as well as allowing disgruntled employees to vent about processes and procedures they are not happy with.

It is always better to do your research before you take the plunge and resign from one tech company to find that conditions are just as bad -- or even worse -- at the next place you work.