Facebook introduces online payment system Facebook Pay for use across its apps

Facebook is adding to its array of payment options with the launch of Facebook Pay, its own online payment system for use across Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Facebook currently allows users to send money to each other through the Messenger app. With Facebook Pay, people can store their payment information for use across Facebook's family of apps.

Facebook Pay will roll out first on Facebook and Messenger, starting this week in the US. Initially, Facebook Pay will let users shop, make in-game purchases, donate to causes and send person-to-person payments on Messenger.

Eventually the system will make its way to Instagram and WhatsApp. Facebook Pay supports most major credit and debit cards, as well as PayPal. Facebook is using PayPal, Stripe and others to handle payment processing.

Facebook made a point to highlight the security efforts behind Facebook Pay, detailing its security and data collection practices in two separate blog posts.

"We designed Facebook Pay to securely store and encrypt your card and bank account numbers, perform anti-fraud monitoring on our systems to detect unauthorized activity and provide notifications for account activity," the company said. "You can also add a PIN or use your device biometrics, such as touch or face ID recognition, for an extra layer of security when sending money or making a payment. Facebook does not receive or store your device's biometric information."

Facebook was also keen to note that Facebook Pay is separate from Calibra and the Libra network, the company's beleaguered cryptocurrency effort.

