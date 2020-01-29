Facebook posts solid Q4 results, but shares fall in after hours

Facebook published fourth quarter results in line with market estimates on Wednesday. Nevertheless, the social media giant's shares sank in after-hours trading.

Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter were $2.56 on revenue of $21.082 billion, up 25 percent year-over-year.

Analysts expected earnings of $2.53 on revenue of $20.89 billion.

For the full year, Facebook's EPS came to $6.43 on revenue of $70.697 billion.

"We had a good quarter and a strong end to the year as our community and business continue to grow," CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a statement. "We remain focused on building services that help people stay connected to those they care about."

Facebook's daily active users were 1.66 billion on average for December 2019, an increase of 9 percent year-over-year. Its monthly active users totaled 2.5 billion as of December 31, 2019, an increase of 8 percent year-over-year.

The number of people active daily on at least one of Facebook's products -- including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp -- was 2.26 billion on average for December 2019, an increase of 11 percent year-over-year. Monthly active people for Facebook products was 2.89 billion as of December 31, 2019, an increase of 9 percent year-over-year.