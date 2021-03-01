Facebook, TikTok least trusted by Americans, Google most trusted, says survey

Forty percent of Americans don't trust Facebook and TikTok and Google appears to be winning the trust wars, according to a survey from SeoClarity.

SeoClarity surveyed 1,057 American residents to gauge trust in tech companies and found a majority of US citizens think social media companies need more regulation.

The findings are notable due to how tech companies are stacking up on trust. Google tops Amazon, Microsoft and Apple on the trustworthy scores. Meanwhile, Facebook and TikTok were the most distrusted.

SeoClarity's survey could have been titled In "Google We Trust." Consider:

65.7% of US residents say Google is trustworthy followed by Amazon at 65.1%, Microsoft at 64.9% and Apple at 63.6% and Samsung at 62.3%.

1 in 5 Americans will always trust Google results.

61% believe medical answers from Google have been vetted by medical professionals.

SeoClarity also found that half of Americans think that Websites can control where they land in Google searches. Speaking for publishers everywhere I have two words: We wish.

Other key items include: