'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Fairphone's 'fully repairable' earbuds also pack replaceable batteries
Fairphone is launching a new pair of earbuds, called Fairbuds, that puts repairability at the forefront.
The Dutch tech company, which specializes in eco-conscious and ethical tech products, announced on Tuesday the launch of the Fairbuds. The earbuds, which Fairphone calls "the world's most repairable premium earbuds" come in two colors -- black and white -- with replaceable batteries inside both the Fairbuds and the charging case, plus a three-year warranty.
Also: This modular Android will outlive the latest iPhones and Pixels, but there's a catch
The Fairbuds are a step up from Fairphone's discontinued True Wireless Stereo earbuds, with updates to active noise cancellation (the latter only had hybrid noise cancellation), dual connectivity, in-ear detection, and driver size. The True Wireless Stereo earbuds boasted 10mm dynamic drivers, while the Fairbuds offer 11mm titanium drivers for rich and balanced sound.
The earbuds offer six hours of listening time and an additional 20 hours of charging in the case, which is in line with other earbuds' charging times, like the Bose QuietComfort Ultra.
The earbud market is expected to expand to $213 billion by 2032, according to Global Market Insights, thanks to increased consumer demand for portable and convenient audio products. In 2022, for example, 553 million headphones were shipped worldwide, according to data from Statista.
A pair of earbuds can last a person, depending on frequency and intensity of use, one to three years. Many earbuds, like Apple's AirPods, Bose's QuietComfort earbuds, and more, are difficult to repair after the battery dies, producing e-waste once the battery goes kaput. The launch of these hyper-repairable earbuds could inspire other large tech brands to create their own repairable earbuds.
Fairbuds are available only in Europe so far, with a price tag of €150, but the earbuds could make their way to the US soon.