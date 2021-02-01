Find out what 5G means for edge computing (free PDF)

5G: What it means for edge computing Watch Now

5G is positioned to play a key role in connecting edge devices to the cloud. Ultimately, the combination of 5G and edge computing could benefit the enterprise.

In this special feature, TechRepublic and ZDNet journalists investigate how cloud providers, telecoms, and carriers are making 5G part of their edge-computing strategies.

You can download all the articles as a free PDF ebook (free registration required)

Here's a look at what's in this free PDF ebook.

While 5G and edge computing could combine, ZDNet's Scott Fulton III writes in his article "5G: What it means for edge computing," that the trick is getting edge customers to buy in and stay in.

In the feature "From robots to XR: How 5G is unleashing next-gen manufacturing," ZDNet's Greg Nichols takes a deep dive into how technologies like 5G and edge computing are redefining connectivity in industrial settings like manufacturing and warehouses. TechRepublic contributor Esther Shein describes six industries affected by both technologies in her article "6 industries impacted by the combination of 5G and edge computing."

Moving computing to the edge eases the stress on bandwidth and speeds processing and responsiveness, allowing more bandwidth-heavy technologies to soar. Are companies moving their processing to the edge? TechRepublic's Mary Shacklett researches in her article "With 5G, edge computing and IoT will surge: Now's the time to upgrade your edge."

SEE: 5G: What it means for edge computing (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

Also in this ebook, ZDNet's Fulton details what an edge cloud could look like in his article, "What is an 'edge cloud'? The wild card that could upend the cloud," and in the article "5G reinvented: The longer, rougher road toward ubiquity" he reports on the challenges facing 5G.

Fast YouTube streaming is great, but it's the smart cities, buildings, hospitals, transportation, and logistics networks that will benefit from 5G this year. Find out how in ZDNet's Asha Barbaschow's article "Dell CTO touts 2021 as the year 5G stops being just about the consumer."

Korean electronics giant LG, along with two California computing startups, Renovo and Savari, are demonstrating use cases for 5G-connected vehicles as Verizon and Amazon expand the wireless computing availability to multiple US cities. Learn more in the article "Verizon, Amazon demonstrate connected vehicles using 5G, edge computing with LG, Renovo, Savari," written by ZDNet's Tieran Ray.

Microsoft and AWS are racing to provide tighter ties between 5G and cloud services. ZDNet's Mary Jo Foley explores Microsoft's strategy in the feature "Microsoft to enable new 5G edge computing scenarios with Azure Edge Zones, now in private preview."

In her article, "Developers: This new edge-computing service lets you test out ultra-quick apps," ZDNet's Daphne Leprince-Ringuet reports on AWS and Vodafone's year-long partnership on 5G in Europe.

Edge computing, as well as 5G, will acquire a more distributed network with various points of presence. ZDNet's Larry Dignan delves into how these points are likely to be housed in existing real estate in his feature "How edge computing may revamp, revitalize commercial real estate."

TechRepublic's Melanie Wolkoff Wachsman summarizes the results of a TechRepublic Premium survey in the infographic "Research: What 5G means for edge computing."

To read all these articles, plus details on original research from ZDNet sister site TechRepublic Premium, download the free PDF ebook: 5G: What it means for edge computing.

Also see