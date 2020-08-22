Firefox will soon support keyboard multimedia keys

Firefox will soon let users control songs and videos playing in their browser using the multimedia keys on their keyboards.

Official support for multimedia keys will be available in Firefox 81, set for release for late September, later this fall.

Firefox 81 will be the first version where Mozilla will turn this feature on, by default; however, Firefox users can also enable it right now, since support for multimedia keys has been secretly available in Firefox since v71, released in December 2019.

To do so, users will have to type and access the about:config settings page in their Firefox browser. Here, they'll then have to type media.hardwaremediakeys.enabled, and then double-click the option to activate it.

Once done, users will be able to press any of the multimedia keys on their keyboards and control the multimedia content inside Firefox, may it be a song or video.

When this happens, Firefox will show an overlay popup on their screens, in the top-right corner of the screen.

But Firefox will not be the first browser to support multimedia keys. The first was Google Chrome, which received support for the feature back in March 2019, with the release of Chrome 83.

Other browsers based on the Chromium 83 codebase can also support multimedia keys.