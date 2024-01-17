First look at Samsung's Galaxy Ring: Features, price, availability, more

This is most of what we saw about Samsung's new Galaxy Ring. Samsung

Samsung's Unpacked event delivered a lineup of new Galaxy S24 smartphones and plenty of AI features. But the biggest announcement was saved for the tiniest of products: a brand new Samsung Galaxy Ring.

We had heard rumors about the company's very first smart ring for months, but nothing was official until today.

The Galaxy Ring announcement was made by Dr. Matthew Wiggins, clinical research scientist at Samsung Research, after a segment demonstrating a new Samsung health experience powered by Galaxy AI. The ominous announcement was short and sweet, followed by closing statements and the end of the Samsung Unpacked 2024 event. So, what do we know and don't know about the wearable?

At this point, we can only make guesses based on the health features presented during the keynote. According to Dr Wiggins, the Samsung Health experience will include the ability to monitor for potential sleep apnea symptoms by tracking sleep patterns, blood oxygen changes, and maintaining heart rate alerts during sleep.

According to a patent filed by Samsung back in February 2023, the Galaxy Ring is "intended to cover the categories of wearable smart devices in the nature of a smart ring for tracking, measuring, monitoring, and uploading health, fitness and sleep-related information."

The new Samsung Health experience will also offer medication reminders with helpful insights about potential interactions with foods or other medications you take.

Wiggins also teased the 'My Vitality Score', a way to intelligently track your physical readiness and mental preparedness to tackle the day based on your sleep, activity, and heart rate data.

There is no word yet of how much the Galaxy Ring will cost and when it will be available for purchase. What's certain is that Samsung will soon expand its wearables lineup to one of the hottest product categories in tech today.