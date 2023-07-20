Samsung reportedly working on a 'Galaxy Ring'

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Wearable devices can come in different forms, not just smartwatches, though those are the most common ones. Smart rings, manufactured mostly by fitness companies and tech startups, are one form that's growing in popularity. It now looks like Samsung is entering the market.
According to reports from the Korean-based site The Elec, Samsung is using circuit boards from Japanese electronics manufacturer Meiko to develop a Galaxy Ring. But there is no word on when the product will launch or what features it will boast.
Also: The best fitness rings right now
Samsung is rumored to be working on XR glasses called "Galaxy Glasses" after filing for a trademark of the name in February, spurring talk that the company could come out with a new VR/AR headset to rival the Apple Vision Pro and the Meta Quest 2 within the year.
But only days later, Samsung also filed for a trademark in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for a "Samsung Galaxy Ring," which is described as "intended to cover the categories of wearable smart devices in the nature of a smart ring for tracking, measuring, monitoring, and uploading health, fitness and sleep-related information."
Also: The best Samsung phones you can buy (with every budget in mind)
Smart rings haven't been as popular as smartwatches in large part due to how challenging of a device they are to manufacture. Rings are smaller products, which results in smaller sensors than would go on a smartwatch. They also go around a person's finger, which doesn't offer the sensor measurable blood flow as strongly as the wrist, which can result in errors.
Companies have struggled for years to make a device accurate enough, at a price affordable enough to entice consumers, and in a format small enough to fit around a person's finger. How Samsung rises to the challenge remains to be seen -- and how soon we'll see that is also unknown.