Fitbit announces Charge 4 with GPS, Spotify control, and Active Zone Minutes

Image: Fitbit

For the first time in Fitbit history, the company is adding integrated GPS to one of its tracker for factor devices. Previously, you had to buy a watch form factor device to enjoy the detail of an integrated GPS radio, but not the sleek Fitbit Charge 4 can be your wearable companion for outside workouts.

In addition to GPS, Fitbit is launching its new Active Zone Minutes standard on the Charge 4, based on your resting hear rate and age. It is designed to collect data from every activity that increases your heart rate and then measures the time in each zone towards the default weekly goal of 150 minutes of moderate activity and 75 minutes weekly of vigorous activity. This new standard will roll out to all Fitbit smartwatches in the near future.

There are more than 20 goal-based exercise modes on the Fitbit Charge 4 with seven GPS-enabled exercise modes. An outdoor walk mode is featured just in time to measure your isolated walks while trying to stay active during the time of widespread lockdowns. The GPS plot shows a heatmap of your heart rate zones so you can visualize where your body was working the hardest during your outdoor activity.

One benefit of the remote work situation is that I am no longer commuting more than two hours a day to and from the office so I am getting on average one more hour of sleep each evening. The Fitbit Charge 4 includes Fitbit's detailed sleep tracking technology with Sleep Score recording. The wearable has a relative SpO2 sensor that can be used to indicate variations in your breathing as you sleep.

Image: Fitbit

You can control Spotify music playing on your phone with the Fitbit Charge 4, check your notifications, quick reply with a connected Android phone, make secure payments with Fitbit Pay, and much more. Fitbit rates the Charge 4 as a seven day battery life device so once a week charging should be the norm.

Fitbit Premium is supported in the Fitbit app and the current option to participate in 16 programs is available as a free 90-day trial. There are plenty of programs and exercises to perform from the safety of your home to help you achieve your goals and maintain your health during this stressful time.

The Fitbit Charge 4 is available for pre-ordering now with launch scheduled to start on 13 April at a price of $149.95. Black, Rosewood, and Storm Blue/Black colors will be available. A Special Edition model will be available for $20 more in an exclusive granite reflective/black woven band with a classic black band.

Fitbit Premium is available now for $9.99/month or $79.99/year.