'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Fall may be just around the corner, but now is not the time to let your fitness journey go to waste. A smartwatch can help you track your fitness goals, sleep goals, and more. If you are eyeing a smaller smartwatch, check out the Fitbit line. Right now, Wellbots has them on sale, and you can save up to $50 with special codes.
Fitbit's Sense smartwatch comes with everything that you'll want in a fancy smartwatch. If you have AFIB, the watch can track atrial fibrillation and even share the results with your doctor for easy, safe tracking. For those trying to expand their families, it also offers Menstrual Health Tracking to follow your cycle and track your symptoms.
You'll get a Daily Readiness Score to help you track those fitness goals with 20 Goal-Based Exercise Modes that include activities like running, biking, swimming, and more. You can see the distance traveled on GPS when paired with the phone. Use code FIT50 for the deal.
Similar to the Fitbit Sense above, the Versa 2 comes packed with health tracking features. Like the Sense, you'll get All-Day Activity Tracking, Menstrual Health tracking, and the Daily Readiness Score. You'll also get the Oxygen Saturation (SpO2) Monitoring in this handy smartwatch.
With the Versa 2, you can make secure purchases with tap-and-pay, and you will have access to Amazon Alexa voice control smart assistant features. Use code FIT30 to get $30 off.
This sleek device can track all of your workouts and uses a workout intensity map to see your heart rate during your exercise routine. Small enough to look like a subtle bracelet, you can get notifications and even send quick replies when your phone is nearby.
It comes with a Smart Wake feature that will help you wake up smarter in the morning - no alarm clock needed! Use code FIT30 for $30 off the smartwatch.
Also, be sure to check out our picks for best smartwatches that you can buy today, too. And, if you're still in the market, don't forget that pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 are still running through the end of today.