Save $50 on a Fitbit smartwatch with these promo codes

Track your fitness goals with a Fitbit smartwatch and save up to $50 with exclusive codes from Wellbots.
rebecca-isaacs
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on

Fall may be just around the corner, but now is not the time to let your fitness journey go to waste. A smartwatch can help you track your fitness goals, sleep goals, and more. If you are eyeing a smaller smartwatch, check out the Fitbit line. Right now, Wellbots has them on sale, and you can save up to $50 with special codes.

Fitbit Sense smartwatch

Save $50 with the FIT50 promo code
Close-up of the Fitbit Sense on someone's wrist. The screen shows a reminder to de-stress.
Fitbit

Fitbit's Sense smartwatch comes with everything that you'll want in a fancy smartwatch. If you have AFIB, the watch can track atrial fibrillation and even share the results with your doctor for easy, safe tracking. For those trying to expand their families, it also offers Menstrual Health Tracking to follow your cycle and track your symptoms.

You'll get a Daily Readiness Score to help you track those fitness goals with 20 Goal-Based Exercise Modes that include activities like running, biking, swimming, and more. You can see the distance traveled on GPS when paired with the phone. Use code FIT50 for the deal.

View now at Wellbots

Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch

Save $30 with the FIT30 promo code
Close-up of a Fitbit Versa 2 on a man's wrist. The screen shows controls for Alexa voice assistant.
Fitbit
  • Current Price: $119
  • Original Price: $149

Similar to the Fitbit Sense above, the Versa 2 comes packed with health tracking features. Like the Sense, you'll get All-Day Activity Tracking, Menstrual Health tracking, and the Daily Readiness Score. You'll also get the Oxygen Saturation (SpO2) Monitoring in this handy smartwatch.

With the Versa 2, you can make secure purchases with tap-and-pay, and you will have access to Amazon Alexa voice control smart assistant features. Use code FIT30 to get $30 off.

View now at Wellbots

Fitbit Charge 5 fitness tracker

Save $30 with the FIT30 promo code
fitbit-charge-5-lifestyle.jpg
Image: Fitbit
  • Current Price: $119
  • Original Price: $149

This sleek device can track all of your workouts and uses a workout intensity map to see your heart rate during your exercise routine. Small enough to look like a subtle bracelet, you can get notifications and even send quick replies when your phone is nearby.

It comes with a Smart Wake feature that will help you wake up smarter in the morning - no alarm clock needed! Use code FIT30 for $30 off the smartwatch.

View now at Wellbots

Also, be sure to check out our picks for best smartwatches that you can buy today, too. And, if you're still in the market, don't forget that pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 are still running through the end of today. 

