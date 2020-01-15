Fitbit is rolling out blood oxygen monitoring to supported Versa, Charge and Ionic devices

Health devices vs. health data: Can Fitbit break Google's acquisition curse? Motorola, Nest, HTC, and now Fitbit: Another one bites the dust. Jason Perlow and Jason Cipriani of Jason Squared discuss the latest tech merger. Read more: https://zd.net/2NOm1Rl

Image: Fitbit

If you own a Fitbit Charge 3, Ionic, Versa, Versa Lite, or Versa 2, it's time to check the app for a new Estimated Oxygen Variation Graph. The graph will display your blood's oxygen level, using the SpO2 sensor that's been sitting idle inside compatible Fitbit devices. The update was first reported by Tizen Help. Fitbit confirmed to ZDNet the feature is indeed rolling out right now.

It's the first time that Fitbit has activated the sensor and made the data widely available to users. Previously, Fitbit used data from the sensor in its Sleep Score Beta in early 2019.

With access to the new graph, users can see when there are big and small variations in their blood oxygen saturation. The bigger the change, the more likely it is a sign that the person could possibly have sleep apnea. Fitbit stops short of making that specific claim, but instead says that it can help the user be more aware of variations in breathing during sleep.

WiThings recently announced the ScanWatch, which will include ECH and SpO2 functionality out of the box. However, the company is waiting for FDA approval before releasing it in the US. It should launch sometime in the second quarter.

If you own one of the compatible Fitbit devices and have access to the new graph, what do you think about it? I'd be especially interested if you have sleep apnea and the graph reflects any breathing issues you may have.