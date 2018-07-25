Following update to N1 handheld, Panasonic announces two Toughbooks for enterprise customers

On Tuesday, Panasonic announced the upcoming release of its revamped ruggedized handheld, the FZ-N1. On Wednesday, the company is unveiling two more devices aimed directly at the enterprise market.
The T1 handheld boasts a 5-inch display, Android 8.1 Oreo, a barcode scanner, and is designed to MIL-STD-810G standards. Panasonic has two models, one that's limited to Wi-Fi connectivity (think warehouse work), while another has voice and data capabilities on Verizon and AT&T networks, along with connectivity with Panasonic's P.180 network.
Here are some more of the T1's specifications:
- Qualcomm Snapdragon CPU ARM Cortez-A7 Quad-Core 1.1 GHz
- Android 8.1 Oreo
- 5-inch 1280 x 720 display
- MIL-STD-810G, IP65 dust/IP67 water
- 2 GB memory
- 16 GB storage
- microSD card support up to 64GB
- xPak interface
- 3,200 milliamp-hour battery with Warm Swap capabilities
- GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Nano SIM, NFC
The L1 is a rugged tablet with a 7-inch display, that also runs Android 8.1 Oreo, a barcode scanner capable of being used in landscape or portrait mode. A Wi-Fi model will be available, along with support for data-only on Verizon, AT&T, and the P.180 network will also be available.
Here are some more of the devices specifications:
- Qualcomm Snapdragon CPU ARM Cortez-A7 Quad-Core 1.1 GHz
- Android 8.1 Oreo
- 7-inch 1280 x 720 display
- MIL-STD-810G, IP65 dust/IP67 water
- 2 GB memory
- 16 GB storage
- microSD card support up to 64GB
- xPak interface
- 3,200 milliamp-hour battery with Warm Swap capabilities
- GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Nano SIM, NFC
Both devices have a suggested retail price of $1,499 and will be available later this year.
