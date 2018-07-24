Panasonic's Toughbook FZ-N1 is getting a substantial update this fall

Panasonic on Tuesday announced an updated version of its FZ-N1 rugged handheld device. The smartphone-like device is designed for heavy use in rugged or industrial areas.

In 2016, Panasonic released two variants of the previous generation N1. There was a Windows version, and another device based off of Android. This time around, Panasonic is moving past Windows and dedicating its resources to Android 8.1 Oreo.

To help customers make the transition, Panasonic's MCL360 service helps customers convert and maintain legacy applications for the Android platform.

Image courtesy of Panasonic

As for the N1, here are its updated specifications:

Qualcomm Snapdragon CPU - 2.2GHz x4 + 1.8GHz x4 Octa Core

32 GB storage

3GB of memory

3,200 mAh battery

Android 8.1 Oreo

4.7-inch n 1280 x 720 display

MIL-STD-810G Certified with a 7-foot drop spec

IP66 dust and water/IP68 sealing rating

Wi-Fi, multiple carrier support for voice and data.

FirstNet connectivity coming later this year

The device has a warm swap feature that allows users to swap batteries without the device powering down. Instead, when the user removes the battery the handheld saves its current state for roughly 30 seconds. Once a charged battery is installed, the user can continue right where he or she left off.

Panasonic redesigned the exterior of the N1, slightly moving away from hard edges and a look more associated with ruggedized protective cases, to a curvier and more refined device.

The N1 will begin shipping this fall with a suggested price of $1,899.