For $56, this mobile charger can also top off your laptop

Omars

Most road-warriors already have a mobile charger -- but one that has an AC outlet in addition to USB ports? Probably not.

That's too bad, because it sucks when your laptop battery gives out and you've still got work to do.

This deal to the rescue! For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Omars AC Power Bank is just $55.99 with promo code ESSOMARS. It normally sells for $80 and has rarely dipped below that price all year.

Measuring roughly 5 x 7.5 x 1.7 inches, this power bank is definitely a bit chunkier than your average USB-only charger. It's also quite a bit heavier at just over two pounds.

However, in exchange for that extra bulk, you get a 24,000mAh battery that can power pretty much any electrical device with up to an 80-watt draw. That should cover most laptops; the AC plug for my 13.3-inch Asus, for example, requires just 65 watts.

Beyond that, the brick provides a pair of 2.2-amp USB ports. You can use any/all of them simultaneously, meaning you can charge a laptop and two devices all at once.

Omars also touts all manner of built-in protections: over-current, over-temperature, over-voltage and short-circuit.

The unit has a 4-star average from around 85 buyers, and both Fakespot and ReviewMeta indicate mostly legitimate reviews. The negative ones seem to pivot around reliability issues, something to consider. Omars does back the product with a one-year warranty.

There are other AC outlet-equipped mobile chargers, but prices range from $80 to $130, if not considerably higher. This is an awfully cheap way to add a laptop-friendly power bank to your travel bag.