Ford’s new patent application explores how smell sensors could change taxi bookings

Ford has filed an unusual patent application that outlines how our sense of smell could factor into future ride-hailing or taxi bookings.

CNET Personal Finance Your Money, Your Future As tech extends to personal finance, CNET's experts share news, advice and recommendations for making the best financial decisions. Read More

The patent application (.PDF) filed in the United States (US20200111189) on April 9, describes how vehicle smells could be included alongside basic information -- such as car type, license plate numbers, and seating arrangements -- when using a ride-hailing service such as Uber or Lyft, a traditional rental car, or taxi service.

See also: MIT spins off a better ride share scooter

As reported by sister site CNET, these "odor associations" could relate to everything from pine fresheners bouncing around front mirrors to drivers tucking into particularly smelly food for lunch.

The system relies on environmental sensors in vehicles that read chemicals in the air associated with specific odors. Onboard computers, networked with these sensors, analyze and cross-check this data against stored, known smells and their chemical compositions.

CNET: Investing and saving during coronavirus: Here's what to prioritize

A customer would set their preferences on a ride-sharing app and their tolerances to different smells, and their "threshold" to smell could result in alerts sent to passengers warning of smells detected before they book a ride, which, in turn, could ultimately change their purchase decisions.

If the threshold of a smell is too much for a customer to accept, this ride could be rejected in favor of waiting for another vehicle.

"The transportation system may provide a reliably pleasant environment for the user while riding and may reduce harm to the user through allergic reactions to the vehicle environment," the patent reads.

TechRepublic: Coronavirus: What business pros need to know

Many patent applications, even if approved, never enter full commercial development. While this patent could be seen as frivolous, it may still have value when it comes to health and allergies, of which smells and chemical compositions in the air could be seen as valuable information that needs to be taken into account when booking a ride.

Previous and related coverage

Have a tip? Get in touch securely via WhatsApp | Signal at +447713 025 499, or over at Keybase: charlie0