Former Bose employees are bringing Sleepbuds back - with a new trick

Five years ago, Bose released Sleepbuds, a pair of earbuds designed to help users get a better night's sleep. After the product's first generation was discontinued, Bose tried again with Sleepbuds II. But customer interest wasn't there and those buds too were discontinued.

Now, three former Bose employees have teamed up to create a new pair of earbuds meant for optimizing sleep. Ozlo, a sleep technology company, licensed Sleepbuds technology and branding from Bose to make a new-and-improved version of the Sleepbuds. Ozlo Sleepbuds look almost identical to the Bose Sleepbuds and borrow some internal hardware.

While most of us have fallen asleep wearing earbuds or headphones, these earbuds are designed specifically for sleep -- optimized for comfort and noise cancellation. The Ozlo Sleepbuds are wireless and use silicon tips to create a seal within the ear canal.

Ozlo says that omitting earbud tips or stems gives the Sleepbuds a more comfortable design that should sit flush within the ear. Noise-masking technology uses passive noise-blocking and noise-masking sounds to shield you from any unexpected racket during sleep time, according to Ozlo.

Users can program the Sleepbuds to trigger in-ear wake-up alarms that avoid disturbing others in a shared bed or room.

One feature that sets these buds apart from the earlier Bose offerings is that the Ozlo Sleepbuds can play any audio from your device via Bluetooth connection. Users can play any podcast, music, audiobook, or anything else that helps put them to sleep.

The Ozlo Sleepbuds' charging case includes environmental sensors that collect and report sleep disturbances like noises, light, and temperature. Users can track their sleep cycles and disturbance reports in the Ozlo app.

The Ozlo Sleepbuds deliver up to 10 hours of battery life and the case contains four full charges.