Free resource to help parents keep kids safe online as schools move to eLearning

The coronavirus pandemic has changed many things, and one of those areas is the schooling of our young people. As great as the opportunities that are presented by eLearning, there are also great risks in the form of cyberbullying, predators and inappropriate content.

To help bring parents and guardians up to speed on the dangers that exist on the internet, SANS Security Awareness, the largest provider of cyber security training and certification to professionals at governments and commercial institutions world-wide, has put together multi-lingual step-by-step guides, along with a video tutorial, to help parents and guardians educate their children on online dangers such as cyberbullying, predators, and inappropriate content.

Secure Your Kids Online has been developed to help foster good online values and behaviors in children. Importantly during this time of upheaval, it includes guidance on establishing rules to keep kids safe. For example, who do they go to if there's a problem, what should they do if someone is bullying them or acting in an inappropriate way, what kind of information of OK to share, and the types of sites that are okay to visit.

SANS Director of Security Awareness Lance Spitzner explains, "eLearning from home is a new experience both for kids and their parents. With this technology, and boundless access to information and people, comes potential risks. Secure Your Kids Online was created to enable families to safely and securely make the most of learning from home by arming parents with the skills and knowledge they need to help guide and secure their children.

There's a lot of good information here for parents, and it is presented in a way that's easy for both adults and children to digest.

SANS is also happy for individuals and companies alike to use, free ot charge, any of these materials for distribution in their own security awareness program.

For more information on how to create a secure work-from-home experience for parents as well as children, visit the SANS security awareness training page.

