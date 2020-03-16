Build a private cloud with Synology's new DS220j and DS420j NAS

A lot of people have suddenly found themselves working from home, and I've hearing from quite a few people who have noticed that this is putting quite a strain on their internet connection, especially those who need a solid connection for video conferencing.

One way to take the pressure off your internet connection is to bring data that you regularly need down from the cloud and store it locally.

And Synology as two new 2-bay and 4-bay NAS drives that fit the bill and won't break the bank.

I've become quite a fan of Synology. Not only is the hardware solid and reliable, but the DiskStation Manager (DSM) OS is simple to learn, quick to set up, and easy to administer. I've come across a lot of good NAS hardware let down by poor software. This is not the case with Synology.

Synology DS220j

The first is the 2-bay DS220j. This is an entry-level NAS designed for home and personal users to store and share photos, videos, and documents. The DS220j is powered by a 64-bit Realtek RTD1296 quad-core 1.4 GHz, has 512MB of RAM, has built-in hardware encryption, and uses RAID 1 to protect against data loss from drive failure.

The two drive bays can each accept up to 16TB drives (which means with RAID 1, the max capacity of the unit will be 16TB), and are compatible with 3.5-inch SATA HDD, 2.5-inch SATA HDD (with optional disk holder), and 2.5inch SATA SSD (with optional disk holder).

Synology reports read and write speeds for the DS220j in excess of 112 MB/s.

I've covered the Synology DS218j previously, and the build of the new DS220j is similar.

Synology DS420j

The DS420j is for those who want a bit more of everything. It is a 4-bay NAS designed for home data backup, file syncing, and sharing. It is powered by the same 64-bit Realtek RTD1296 quad-core 1.4 GHz, has 1GB of RAM, has built-in hardware encryption, and uses RAID 1 to protect against data loss from drive failure.

Each drive bay can accept up to 16TB drives (which means with RAID 1, the max capacity of the unit will be 32TB), and are compatible with 3.5-inch SATA HDD, 2.5-inch SATA HDD (with optional disk holder), and 2.5inch SATA SSD (with optional disk holder).

Synology reports read and write speeds for the DS220j in excess of 112 MB/s.

Worried that the power consumption of this is going to be massive? Don't. While in hibernation, the unit consumes only 7.88W of power.

